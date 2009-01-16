Blood Compact Seals Anti-Corruption Drive
News Philippines Jan 16, 2009 at 11:41 am
In a blood compact, participants in the National Study Conference on “Corruptionary: An Innovative Tool for Good Governance” pledged on Dec. 9, 2008 to campaign for an end to corruption and to build a government “that places the people at the center of policy- and decision-making.”
