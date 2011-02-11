By Lilac L. Caña

Over the years I have had the pleasure of singing and sharing my music with people from around our wonderful world. Ever since I was a young girl, it seemed natural to get up on the table (and later on, the stage) to entertain whoever would listen with my little songs. Somewhere along the way, with more musical training and the constant encouragement of family and friends, my vocation for warbling tunes shifted. Singing for entertainment also became a means of raising awareness, and helping a host of charities and causes.

So when I received a call from the Philippine Consulate of Toronto that I was being invited to Malacañang Palace to receive the Pamana Ng Pilipino award from His Excellency President Benigno S. Aquino III, I was at first surprised, then deeply honoured, and finally, very excited. I sing not because I seek awards – the act of creating magical moments of music with audiences is already gratifying – but this acknowledgement of my creative efforts from no less than the Philippine President himself was truly a rare gift.

Off to Manila I went, along with my equally delighted parents, Popoy and Ligaya. None of us had ever been to Malacañang before, and we would relish the experience. We arrived a week before the awarding ceremony on December 14th 2010, and in the meantime attended the conference for awardees on December 8th and 9th.

“Vision 2020: Responding to the Challenges of Migration and Development” was an invigorating 2-day conference held at the Pan Pacific Plaza Manila Hotel. Organized by the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO), it was sponsored by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with Western Union. In attendance were most of the 24 Presidential Awardees, along with representatives from government, the private sector, civil society, academe, diplomatic corps, and donor communities. Significantly held in December (the Month of Overseas Filipinos), its main aim was to begin dialogues about overseas migration and creating strategies for development, harnessing overseas remittances for the benefit and gain of the Philippines.

I met with Filipinos from Australia, Germany, Jordan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States, as well as non-Filipino awardees who were from Lebanon, Israel, and Hong Kong. All were passionate and emotional when the topics of migration and development were discussed, and the effects both on families and individuals who stay behind and those abroad.

“Why are we even encouraging migration?” cried Mr. David Anteby from the Federation of Filipino Communities in Israel. “In the year 2020 or even sooner, we should have a Philippines where Filipinos can migrate because they choose to, not because they are desperate to make a living outside their own country!”

Notable too, were the discussions on differences of cultural laws and practices for Filipinos living in Western countries and those particularly in Arab or Middle Eastern countries, where Shari’ah law applies. Banaag awardees Marilyn Wafa R. Kasimieh of Dubai, and Evangelina V. Ybo of Jordan have both made significant achievements in benefiting distressed Filipino workers, advocating for their equal protection, and improving their working environment.

On the second day of the conference, an interesting concept of “circular migration” was touched upon by a keynote speaker from California, USA. According to Secretary Jose Eliseo M. Rocamora, there should be no distinction between Filipinos who are in the Philippines and those who are now abroad in their new home countries. This would open the doors politically, economically, and socially – where Filipinos who have gained new ideas, knowledge and resources abroad can reintegrate and transfer these assets back to the Philippines, with incentives for investment programs and active leadership roles in all sectors of society.

In her presentation “Transformation from Brain Drain to Brain Gain”, Victoria P. Garchitorena, President of Philippine Development Foundation (formerly Ayala Foundation USA), highlighted PhilDev’s vision of providing US-based Filipinos the opportunity to re-establish their links with and to help their motherland. With an emphasis on science and technology projects, PhilDev seeks to empower a global Filipino community that is passionately committed to sustainable and equitable development in the Philippines, enhancing the lives of its people.

But arts and culture also have an important role to play in the healing and reintegration process of Filipinos all across the globe. I spoke with fellow Pamana Ng Pilipino category recipient, Mr. Bernard Randy Gener, about how theatre and the performing arts can help individuals to express their emotions and personal realities, where economics and politics fall short of providing all the answers. His talk on “Second Generation Filipinos Rooted in Philippine Culture” also pointed to the future of migration and development for our Filipino Youth worldwide.

A very intense two days ended with a celebration party at the Pan Pacific Plaza Manila hotel, where I helped entertain the participants. Banaag awardee Ms. Potri Ranka Manis, founder of the Southern Mindanao indigenous Filipino cultural group “Kinding Sindaw” also gave a dance and song performance.

And now, to the awards ceremony. On December 14th, 2010, President Benigno S. Aquino III strode into Rizal Hall at Malacañang Palace, gave a brief but inspired speech, and honoured the 24 outstanding recipients of the 2010 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas. In conferring the awards, the President was assisted by Secretary Imelda Nicolas, Chairperson of the Commission of Filipinos Overseas and Chair of the Awards Secretariat.

I enjoyed singing two songs for President “Noynoy” and guests during the ceremony, accompanied by the Leggiero String Ensemble. I thought I could see him singing along with me the words to “Bayan Ko” and “The Prayer”.

The Presidential Awards is a biennial awards system which was established by Executive Order 498 signed by former President Corazon C. Aquino in 1991. The Awards recognize the achievements and significant contributions of Filipino and foreign individuals and organizations overseas to communities here and abroad. Among the four award categories, the Pamana Ng Pilipino Award is conferred on Filipinos overseas, who, in exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipino, have brought the country honour and recognition through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession.

Composed of 13 kababayans, 7 Filipino organizations, 3 foreign nationals and one foreign organization from 11 countries, the 2010 awardees are “living testaments to the enduring spirit of bayanihan,” said the President. Candidates were thoroughly screened by three different committees with representatives from government agencies, media, academe, religious and business sectors from among 110 nominations from 23 countries, through 35 Philippine Embassies and Consulates.

The President commended the awardees for our compassion, diligence and hard work and encouraged us to continue our dedicated service and efforts towards the advancement and improvement of the lives of Filipinos.

Coming up this September 27-29, 2011 is “Diaspora to Development: A Global Summit of Filipinos in the Diaspora”. Hosted by the CFO in Manila, the conference will gather all previous Presidential awardees as well as leaders and of other global Filipinos’ networks, migration-related Philippine government agencies, local government units, civil society organizations, academe, private sector, and multi-lateral agencies. The Global Summit is also a response to the recommendation of the 2010 Presidential awardees who participated in the Vision 2020 conference in Manila on December 8-9 to establish an association among the Presidential awardees over the past 20 years, and institutionalize their existing programs, services and activities for the benefit of the Philippines and their kababayans in their host countries.

Indeed, the passion and commitment continues.