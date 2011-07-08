TOMMY Gesell (left) and Mark Gellegan, together with the DeSantos Martial Arts Demo Team will be performing at the Filipino Making Waves (FMW) Festival on Aug. 7, 2011 at Toronto’s Dundas Square.
DESANTOS Martial Arts Demo Team headed by Toni Beckford (2nd from right) after the East York Canada Day Parade, July 1, 2011.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, The Philippine Reporter (print edition) is a Toronto Filipino newspaper publishing since March 1989.
It carries Philippine news and community news and feature stories about Filipinos in Canada and the U.S.
I am a student and instructor at DeSantos Martial Arts Studio in Toronto, Canada. http://www.DeSantos.ca
The style of martial arts we teach is a blend of Karate (Japanese Style) and Tae Kwon Do (Korean Style) with a bit of Krav Maga, Kick-boxing, Weapons and Kali.
It is with great joy and meaning for me when I teach kids and others to be masters of movement, health and character.
My passion is the martial arts and combat sports.
I want to help its growth and participation.
