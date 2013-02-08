‘Inclusive growth’ is impossible if there is no genuine democracy

Opinion & Analysis Philippines Feb 8, 2013 at 3:59 pm

By BENJIE OLIVEROS
Bulatlat.com

Pres. Benigno Aquino III has been so pleased with himself recently. Before the National Economic Development Authority released the country’s growth statistics for last year, President Aquino had already announced that it is something to be proud of, reportedly hovering around 6.6 percent.

