The LBC Mundial Cargo Corporation has opened a new branch office at 328 Wilson Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada on July 5, 2014 (Saturday) which was attended by several Filipino community leaders.

Philippine Consul General Junever Mahilum West, LBC Country Manager Canada Raffy Policarpio, George Poblete, KGCR, the regional commander of the Order of the Knights of Rizal for Canada, cut the ceremonial ribbon, while Fr. Ben Ebcas, director of the Filipino Chaplaincy in Toronto blessed the new LBC branch office, including the company employees.

Consul General Mahilum West said the establishment of the LBC branch office on Wilson Avenue is a strong sign that Philippine business is getting stronger in this part of Canada and at the same time, called on the members of the Filipino community to support and patronize products and services from the Philippines thus helping the economy of our country.

The brief program was opened by Rafael ‘Raffy” Policarpio, the country head of LBC in Canada, who informed the members of the Filipino community in the country to communicate with him from time to time in order to improve and strengthen the services of LBC. He can be reached at email: Rafael@lbcusa.net and tel. 416-435-7935.

Not too long ago, LBC unveiled its new logo and its’ battlecry which is “We like to move.”

Trustee Gary Tanuan of the Toronto Catholic School Board together with his wife, Marla, also attended the event.

Aside from money remittance LBC has also added other services which include:

Documents, Mail, Parcel and Air Cargo, which can all be accepted in the LBC Wilson Branch.

(PRESS RELEASE, Dindo Orbeso)