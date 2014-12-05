The Featineans Association of Toronto (TFAT) in engaging mood, held its annual pre-Christmas family gathering and fellowship on November 16, 2014.

With Philippine Ambassador Clemencio Montesa, former Consul General in Toronto, together with his wife Amelia and Ricky Castellvi, as distinguished guests, the GTA Featineans enjoyed a delightful luncheon -cum- meeting at a Scarborough Chinese buffet restaurant.

Led by TFAT president Oliver Rey and his wife Darlene, those who attended the annual salo-salo weekend event were: founders Julio and Annie Buiza, Tony A. San Juan and Tirso Balitian, and officers Moises and Virgie Ga, Max and Nenita Recaido, Norma and Romy Guanzon, Albert and Auring Pabustan, Greg and Fannie Gravador, Cesar Banda, Rudy Olay, Dr. Fe Q. Flora, Joy San Juan and other guests, Ismael and Linda Tan , Lucy Andres and Filipiniana publisher Bin Kon Loo.

The 25-year old alumni organization, organized in July, 1989, expressed a firm decision and commitment to continuously support and fund its established scholarship project at their alma mater – FEATI University in Sta. Cruz, Manila, Philippines as long as it’s viable.

To date, the 12-year old scholarship undertaking produced seven graduates and has provided new tuition bursary grants to four entrance scholars during the 2014-2015 school year. Other TFAT initiatives include the Annual Academic Excellence Recognition Awards to FEATI U’s top graduates and also, a generous direct financial assistance scheme to identified charitable agencies, foundations, hospitals churches, schools and calamity-stricken target communities. A partner-member of the Philippine Colleges and Universities Alumni Association, the members and families of TFAT actively participate and ,in the past, garnered honours at PCUAA’s yearly summer sports competition.

(PRESS RELEASE/T. San Juan)