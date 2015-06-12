We’ve seen in the previous blog how serious the income gap and wealth inequality is in the U.S.

If you click this link and watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWSxzjyMNpU, you’ll find out that global wealth inequality is far worse than in the U.S.

Following are the main findings in research cited in the video:

80% of the world’s peoples barely have wealth.

Richest 2% have more wealth than half of the rest of the world.

The world’s total wealth is roughly $223 trillion.

The richest 1% have accumulated 43% of the world’s total wealth of $233 trillion.

(Read story…)