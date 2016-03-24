By Mila Astorga-Garcia

PAINT NITE is now becoming a craze in Toronto’s trendy neighborhood bars and restaurants and is attracting people who love socializing with some drinks in a creative way.

At Krepesz Cafe & Bar in Kensington Market last Saturday (March 19) evening, about 30 people filled the place to participate in the unique event. Upon arrival, each guest was handed a green apron to put on, a seat facing tables on top of each was a blank canvass on an easel, a paper palette of acrylic paint with the basic and primary colors, and three different sizes of brushes, a plastic glass of water to wash brushes in, and some paper towel.

As drinks and food were being ordered, the Paint Nite’s Master Artist for that evening, visual artist Kalayaan (Lala) Garcia, announced that in the next two hours, guests would be creating their own version of an interpretative reproduction of the original art work, “Kiss the Girl.”

Holding up the model painting depicting a magical scene of a full moon above the water, Garcia guided the guests through the steps of completing the painting, with herself working on a new canvas with them. “Get your large brush and wet the canvas a bit all throughout then mix some paint to come up with pink. I’m sure you know what colors to work on,” she said, and laughter ensued around the room.

Throughout the entire two hours of gentle coaching, guests could be seen seriously working on their canvas, chatting and enjoying their drinks, praising each other’s works, giggling and laughing as they saw their creations progress.

Some had never held an art paint brush before, but work they did like inspired artists, encouraged by Garcia’s positive affirmations as she went around to observe and answer questions.

Garcia instructed them step by step on how to hold their brush in different ways, mix their colors with the right amount of water but allowing them individual leeway and freedom in the execution of their own interpretation of the art work on display. Guests worked at their own pace, finding time to sip their drinks, or enjoy bites of their crepes, as they paused for some paint drying moments.

The whole point of a Paint Nite experience, Garcia said, is to let the guests relax and have fun as they “learn to paint without inhibitions while drinking creatively.”

At the end of the session, guests happily obliged for a souvenir photo session while displaying their one-of-a-kind interpretative masterpieces. Cheerful voices could be heard expressing thanks to the master artist and restaurant staff and sharing appreciative comments about an enjoyable evening well spent. And to top it all, a creative art work of a unique “masterpiece” to bring home.

Paint Nite is growing popularity among people wanting a different after-work experience socializing with friends while creating perhaps one’s first masterpiece at a local bar. To participate, “you don’t have to be Picasso; you just have to be inspired. So put down your phone and pick up a paintbrush – the night is your canvas,” says a come-on spiel on its website.

Launched in 2012 by founders Dan Hermann and Sean McGrail in Somerville MA, it was conceptualized as a way to enable people “to get social while unleashing their inner artist.” It was also meant “to support local artists and small businesses by providing them with the unique opportunity to run Paint Nite events.”

Paint Nite now prides of having expanded its creative social events from Boston to more than 1,500 cities around the world, with 4,700 events per month, 1059 plus artists, over 2,500 local restaurants and bars, an estimated 166,000 guests per month and over 3,300,000 tickets sold per month.

From the looks of it, with the event’s growing popularity in Toronto alone, where it started only three years ago, according to Paint Nite’s Ivy Lo, this trend is here to stay and grow. In fact in one weekend alone, Garcia had to coach three sold-out events in three different neihbourhoods. “Couples came for a fun date. Old friends gathered. It’s so fulfilling to see people having a blast! In one event, two were even celebrating their birthdays!”

(Disclosure: Kalayaan (Lala) Garcia is the daughter of the author, and is a wellness columnist for The Philippine Reporter.)

For more information, check:



https://www.paintnite.com/artists/3323.html

Use Lala’s promo code

“LALA20” at HTTP://PAINTNITE.COM

to get $20 off the regular price of $45.