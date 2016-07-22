Leslie Copada-Gesell celebrated her birthday with a Paint Party in their backyard in Toronto on July 15.
With the help of artist Lala Garcia, the guests were able to create their own interpretations of a painting.
4 PHOTOS: HG
Participants with their paintings.
Standing from left: Artist Lala Garcia, Esli, Joi, Edna, Vicky, Jane and Mel.
Seated, from left: Kate, Leslie, Tom, Azia, KC and Elyka.
The celebrant with her own version of the painting.
tÃ¼m dÃ¼nyada Ã§ok yaygÄ±n kullanÄ±lan bir yÃ¶ntem var, buz tedavisi. SoÄŸuk Ã¼lke kalÄand±rÄ±n da selÃ¼liy Ã§ok az olur mesela eskimolarÄ±n yÃ¼zleri Ã§ok gergin olur nedeni tabiki soÄŸuk ile ilgili google buz tedavisi ile ilgili detaylÄ± bilgiler var.