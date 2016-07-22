Painting session at Leslie’s birthday

Community Round Up Jul 22, 2016 at 3:09 pm

Leslie Copada-Gesell celebrated her birthday with a Paint Party in their backyard in Toronto on July 15.
With the help of artist Lala Garcia, the guests were able to create their own interpretations of a painting.

4 PHOTOS: HG

Participants with their paintings. Standing from left: Artist Lala Garcia, Esli, Joi, Edna, Vicky, Jane and Mel. Seated, from left: Kate, Leslie, Tom, Azia, KC and Elyka.

Participants with their paintings.
Standing from left: Artist Lala Garcia, Esli, Joi, Edna, Vicky, Jane and Mel.
Seated, from left: Kate, Leslie, Tom, Azia, KC and Elyka.

The celebrant with her own version of the painting.

