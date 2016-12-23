TORONTO–Fifteen new members were inducted to the Philippine Press Club of Ontario (PPCO) in ceremonies held on December 8, 2016, at Max’s Restaurant.

The name of each new member, educational background, media affiliation and sponsors were read by Melinda Rustia, Membership Chair of the PPCO, as the members participated in a candlelight ceremony led by PPCO president Rose Tijam who delivered the welcome remarks with a brief history of the club.

Hermie Garcia, PPCO Advisor and immediate past president, officiated the oath taking.

The inductees were:

• Joey Abrenilla, Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy; Media affiliation: Qcode TV – Producer/host; Pinoy Radio – segment producer/host; MCBN TV – host; Sponsor: Rose Tijam;

• Analyn Aryo: B.S. in Agriculture; Media affiliation: Pinoy Radio, production manager, script writer; Sponsor, Judith Gonzales;

• Ysh Cabana, Architect, researcher, conference presenter; Media Affiliation: Radyo Migrante; The Philippine Reporter, writer; Sponsors: Hermie and Mila Garcia;

• Pet Cleto, University Degree; Media affiliation: The Philippine Reporter, contributor; P.E.N. International, resident writer; Akdaan Kolektib, Editor; National Ethic Press and Media Council of Canada (NEPMCC) member; Sponsors: Hermie and Mila Garcia;

• Ronnie de la Gana, BS Electronic and Communications Engineering; Media Affiliation: Kubo Magazine, publisher; Tahanan Magazine, publisher; Sponsor: Rose Tijam;

• Judy Duya, Media Affiliation: Philippine Courier, photographer; Sponsors: Ariel Ramos and Eva Agpaoa

• Rhea Gamana, Media Affiliation: Radyo Migrante, writer, broadcaster; The Philippine Reporter, contributor, Sponsors: Hermie and Mila Garcia;

• Althea Manasan, Educational Background: Masters in Journalism (Ryerson University); Media Affiliation: CBC social media content editor, award winning documentary producer; The Philippine Reporter, reporter/writer; Sponsors: Hermie and Mila Garcia;

• Kimberlee Pamintuan, AB Mass Communications; Media Affiliation: UNTV, correspondent; Sponsors: Joe Damasco and Noel Perada;

• Noel Poliarco, BS Industrial Engineering; Media Affiliation: UNTV, correspondent; Photoville International, photographer; Sponsors: Joe Damaco and Noel Perada;

• Luisito Queaño, BS Chemical Engineering; Media Affilialtion: The Philippine Reporter, writer; National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada, member; Radyo Migrante, Producer/host writer; Akdaan Collective, Associate Editor; Sponsors: Hermie and Mila Garcia;

• Marisa Roque, Media Affiliation: Global Inquirer, Correspondent; Sponsor: Rose Tijam;

• Emmanuel Solomon, B.S. Business Management & BS Computer Science; Media Affiliation: Ministry of Natural Resources, Public Info writer; Sponsor: Joe Damaso;

• Maria Sherry Lacson Tan, BS in Commerce Major in Marketing Management; Media Affiliation: Pinoy Radyo, radio talent; coordinator, broadcaster; Sponsor: Judith Gonzales;

• Wilfred Tangid, BS English; Media Affiliation: Indi Filmaker, Freelance writer in Pinoy Dreams, Host/producer; Sponsor: Judith Gonzales.

Garcia delivered the keynote address, starting with an acknowledgment of young members especially with journalism education and experience. He also mentioned the continuing support of PPCO’s honorary members working in mainstream media: Kris Reyes of Global New Toronto; Marivel Taruc of CBC; and Zuraidah Alman of CTV. He announced that Taruc and Alman had gladly agreed to the PPCO’s request to help train the new members and to brief them on how to break into mainstream media.

Garcia emphasized the need for journalists to be aware of the Philippine issues, among them the Duterte phonemenon: his bloody anti-illegal drug campaign raising human right issues; the shift to an independent foreign policy; peace talks with the rebels and the release of political prisoners.

He also urged journalists to be responsible in knowing what is going in the Filipino communities in Canada. Some of the important concerns he mentioned were the continued deprofessionalization, and non-recognition of professions; continued poverty or economic difficulties of families, newcomers, OFWs, temporary foreign workers.

Garcia then elucidated on the role of community media, which he said, “is to help people understand what’s going on in our home country, in our adopted country, in our communities, in our workplace, in our schools, in our neighbourhoods”.

“How? By reporting the events and issues truthfully. By dealing with major issues that affect our lives, our families, our livelihoods, the education of our children, their future, health and well being.”

“By being faithful and loyal only to the truth and not serving as PR of politicians, business interests and other vested interest groups, government, public officials, friends and colleagues of the industry,” he said.

Garcia concluded with what he believes is the role of media: “Our role is to inform the public with the truth and hold accountable those in positions of power in government, business and private interests. To educate the public on important issues of the day. And also to advance views on what is good for the public, by providing context for the issues that affect our daily lives.”

Earlier, Pidoy Pacis , the owner of Max’s Restaurant, and chair of Gawad Kalinga, delivered the “Inspirational Address.” He said that the challenge of the PPCO is to help unite the 400 organizations in the community.

The evening was enlivened with the raffle prizes won by the lucky ticket holders. Old and new PPCO members took souvenir photos of the successful night. And Christmas carols were sung that enhanced the evening’s joyful spirit.