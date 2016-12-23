OTTAWA–This week, the Honourable John McCallum, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced a number of changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program.

By improving access to job opportunities for Canadians and creating the conditions for growth that will help families in the middle class our government is reiterating the commitment to bringing forward a suite of meaningful changes to make the TFW Program work for Canadian businesses, for workers, and for the Canadian economy.

Effective immediately, the four-year cumulative duration rule will no longer apply to TFWs in Canada.

Peter Fonseca, Member of Parliament for Mississauga East-Cooksville has been a strong advocate for the temporary foreign workers that had been deeply affected by this cumulative duration rule, known as the “four-in, four-out” rule, that was put in place in April 2011, limiting work for some temporary foreign workers in Canada to four years who then became ineligible to work in Canada for the next four years.

In appreciation of this welcoming change, MP Peter Fonseca says, “I applaud this major change that will provide fair and equitable pathways to permanent residency for these temporary foreign workers. They had the courage to come to Canada, and they worked hard, followed the rules and contributed to our economy. This major change would also allow employers and Labour groups who have invested time and money to train these workers, to keep their experienced employees.”

Jack Oliveira, Business Manager – LiUNA Local 183, says “The removal of the 4 year rule is a positive and transformational change from the way the previous Federal Government viewed immigration and the use of temporary foreign workers. We support this vision where immigration is viewed as an economic necessity, vital to the needs of a growing Canadian economy. By providing a pathway to those workers who are already contributing to our economy, the Federal Government will ensure that we can continue to meet the labour market needs of today and into the future.”

To learn more about this, please refer to the news release from the Government of Canada at:

http://news.gc.ca/web/article-en.do?mthd=index&crtr.page=1&nid=1168949

(PRESS RELEASE)