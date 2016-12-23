By Dr. George I. Traitses

Our circadian rhythm is set by the natural light/dark nature of our days and night and is associated with many biological processes. And, as one study found, it can also have a negative impact on female reproduction.

While the exact physiological process is a bit complicated, the authors in a recent American Society for Reproductive Medicine study noted that “both stable circadian rhythms and cyclic melatonin availability are critical for optimal ovarian physiology and placental function. Because light exposure after darkness onset at night disrupts the master circadian clock and suppresses elevated nocturnal melatonin levels, light at night should be avoided.”

If you are expecting, make sure to get at least eight hours of sleep and talk to your doctor if you have any concerns with irregular sleep cycles while pregnant.

