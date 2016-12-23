By Ysh Cabana

Alliance of overseas Filipinos and migrants rights advocates marked twenty years since its foundation on December 18 and called for President Rodrigo Duterte to address root causes of forced migration.

The Sunday activities in different cities globally were headed by group Migrante as the world observed International Migrants Day.

In a statement prepared for the occasion, the Canada chapter of Migrante called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to immediately ratify the United Nations Convention for the Protection of the Rights of Migrant Workers and their Families or commonly referred to as the Migrant Worker’s Convention or Migrant Rights Convention.

In 1997, overseas Filipinos and other migrant organizations began celebrating and promoting December 18 as the International Day of Solidarity with Migrants. The date was set because it was the same day when the UN General Assembly adopted the the multilateral treaty in 1990.

A decade later, the UN proclaimed December 18 as International Migrants’ Day, in recognition of migrant persons as being particularly vulnerable to violations of their basic rights.

Global actions

In Italy, Migrante’s newest chapter was launched as Migrante-Europe, with 10 countries represented in the founding assembly. Participants spoke on urgent migrant issues like the situation of many undocumented compatriots in the continent, human trafficking, au pairs, and pension among the ageing migrant workers.

In Taiwan, members of the migrant rights group conducted a demonstration outside the Philippines’ representative office in Taipei to protest the illegal practices of licensed recruitment agencies.

In the case of the United States, and elsewhere, the notion that immigrants pose a threat has dominated the political and legislative debate during the last decades, making very difficult for truly humane and pro-people immigration policy reform proposals to be realized.

In the US, there are almost 1 million undocumented Filipinos directly threatened by deportation by then presidential candidate Donald Trump, according to Terrence Valen, President of National Alliance for Filipino Concerns (NAFCON). Nafcon expressed support to Migrante in protecting and advancing the rights and welfare of Filipinos.

The international chapters also referred to Duterte’s promise of making the present generation of migrant workers to be the last. The global chapters urged the government to take action and fulfill its promise to pave way for better working and living conditions in the country.

Labor export policy

In the Philippines, Migrante International called the Duterte administration to end the four decades-long “blatant and unapologetic” labor export policy and “to exploit overseas Filipino workers’ (OFWs’) cheap labor and foreign remittances.” The group also noted that the government’s response to the plight of stranded and unpaid OFWs in Saudi Arabia shows the “continuing bankruptcy” of the policy.

It may be recalled that thousands of migrant workers lost their jobs in the kingdom due to a huge economic letdown and slump in oil prices. In response, the Philippine government has said it is making efforts to make the situation less difficult for the affected workers.

But Migrante said that government efforts have been “fragmented thus far” and failed to conduct follow-up humanitarian and legal assistance after July this year.

Comprehensive response

“What the present administration should ultimately strive to do as a comprehensive response to the crisis is to decisively deviate from its labor export policy and instead focus on creating decent and sustainable local jobs to end the cycle of forced migration,” Migrante International’s statement said.

“The economic compulsion of past Philippine governments to keep exporting Filipinos to maintain or, especially, to increase remittances is something that should be urgently corrected and addressed in the ongoing GRP-NDF peace talks,” it added.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, who is concurrently government peace panel chairman, encouraged Filipinos abroad to join the discussions on the intermittent peace negotiations.

“Inaasahan namin na bago magtapos ang taon 2017 ay makakamit na natin ang matagal na panaginip ng bawat Pilipino, yung panghabang panahong kapayapaan para sa ‘ting bansa,” Bello told Radyo Migrante during Migrante’s anniversary celebrations in Bantayog Memorial Center, Philippines.

“Kailangan sumali kayo diyan dahil kayo ang mas malaking lamesa na kinakausap namin dahil nakataya ang kinabukasan ng ating bansa at gusto namin malaman ang paninindigan ng bawat isang Pilipino. Makiisa po kayo sa amin sa usapang pangkapayapaan,” he added.

‘Because one gets nothing without a fight’

During the celebrations at Bantayog, Migrante International Secretary General Mic Catuira expressed hope despite the organization’s “ups and downs.”

“Wala naman tayong aasahang iba. Hindi natin pwedeng iasa sa gobyerno lang yung ating mga karapatan dahil wala naman talagang karapatan na hindi ipinapaglaban…Ang importante dun ay yung patuloy na pagsulong, yung patuloy na ipaglaban ang ating prinsipyo, yung ating mga paninindigan,” Catuira said.

She said that the occasion is one of the ways the group consolidates its members and finds ways to move forward stronger and broader.

“Ito lang yung magpapatunay na talagang tayo mismo, importante tayo bilang kabahagi ng lipunang Pilipino. Dapat tayong makiaalam. Ineenganyo natin ang gobyerno na ipagpatuloy yung peace talks,” she added.

Catuira said further that the first part of the peace talks which is the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms will address the root causes of forced migration.

“Pag tayo mismo may genuine agrarian reform at napaunlad natin ang ating mga sakahan, tingin ko wala nang mga Pilipinong lalabas pa eh, mapipilitan pang iwanan ang pamilya niya, mapipilitang makipagsapalaran para dun sa kanilang kabuhayan at ikakabuhay.”