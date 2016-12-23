MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – While many Filipinos support President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, most of them also fear that they, or someone they know, will be victims of extrajudicial killings.

A new Social Weather Stations survey, first published on BusinessWorld, found that 78% of its respondents were worried they could be the next victims (45% “very worried,” 33% “somewhat worried”).

Of the respondents, 10% were “not too worried” while 12% were “not worried at all.”

(Read story…)