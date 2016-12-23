Memorial wall for Nanjing Massacre victims

Bill 79, the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Act, 2016, passed Second Reading in the Ontario Legislature. The Bill received unanimous voice vote from all three parties, and it will now be referred to the Standing Committee of Justice Policy. If passed, every year, December 13th will be designated Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day in Ontario.

The Act will be the first legislation across North American and European jurisdictions that commemorates the Nanjing Massacre.

This Day will provide an opportunity for all Ontarians, especially the Asian community, to gather, remember, and honour the victims and families affected by the Nanjing Massacre.

“Every East Asian who has immigrated to Ontario during the past 40 years would be familiar with the atrocities in Asia during World War II. However, few Ontarians, especially our youth of Asian heritage are unfamiliar with this history. By designating December 13th, every year as the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day in Ontario, all Ontarians will have an opportunity to become familiar with this historical event and to honour the victims and families who were affected. It is especially important that we commemorate this event on December 13th, given that 2017 will mark the 80th anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre.”

Soo Wong

Member of Provincial Parliament (Scarborough – Agincourt)

“As many other parts of the world are taking a turn to the right, the passage of this Bill will mean Ontario is truly an inclusive and just society, in name and in substance. World history includes Asia as well, a huge region where a lot of Canadians trace their origin to. Through learning of the past mistakes, in west as well as in east, we will give our young people the opportunity to learn and think independently, and to make sure past mistakes will not be repeated.”

Dr. Joseph Wong

Founder of ALPHA Education