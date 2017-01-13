PHB President Carol Bañez turns 70, Dec. 9, 2016, Rembrandt Banquet Hall, Scarborough, Ontario



The Greatest Role Model

By Carleen Bañez

Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen,

Tonight, we are here to celebrate a very special lady, my mother on her 70th birthday.

Over the past seventy years, my mother has accomplished many things. For one, she has had a very successful career. She worked as a Registered Nurse in Chicago for two years. After that, she moved to New York City where she obtained a Masters in Nursing from New York University. She worked as an Administrative Nursing Supervisor for 19 years before becoming a Clinical Nurse Specialist; the role she held for 20 years before she finally retired in March 2016. As a CNS, she focused her work on falls prevention strategies, geriatric issues, and wound care. She shared the results of her work by presenting at conferences and publishing in peer-reviewed journals.

Besides having a busy professional life, my mother is also very active in several extra curricular activities. My mother is currently the longest standing President of the Philippine Heritage Band. She, along with two others, also founded the Scarborough Ontario’s Seniors Association. As a leader of both of these organizations, she gives members a place to go every weekend where they can come together for a common purpose and feel a sense of community.

Knowing that my mother was busy with work and play, you would think that she did not have time for family. I assure you, this was not the case when my brother and I were growing up. She was always there for us, making sure that we were always her top priority.

My mother, she is a loving and empathetic wife. A caring and supportive mother. A fun-loving and playful grandmother. And a thoughtful and giving friend. My mother is the greatest role model, not only for me, but also for my children. I hope that when I turn 70, I would have accomplished half of what my mother has achieved as she turns 70 today.

Mom, thank you for everything you do for my family and for me. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives. We wish you many more years of good health, and may God continue to bestow his blessing on you. On behalf of our family, Geff, Carina, and Caitlyn, we wish you a very happy birthday.

We love you, Mom!