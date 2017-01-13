The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto is pleased to inform the public that effective January of 2017, the Consulate will observe long hours every second Friday instead of every third of the month. It will be open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the said days, an hour longer than previously observed.

Aside from processing their consular transactions, i.e. passport renewal and legalization of documents, Filipinos are highly encouraged to take this opportunity to register to qualify as overseas voter for the 2019 Philippine mid-term election process.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office and the Social Security System will also observe long hours on said second Fridays.

