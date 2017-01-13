Nickelodeon dives into PH sea for underwater resort, locals alarmed



By Ysh Cabana

American children’s television network Nickelodeon has announced plans to build a 400-hectare undersea attraction in Coron, an island municipality in the western Philippine province of Palawan.

Ron Johnson, an executive vice president with Viacom International Media Networks, which owns Nickelodeon, said the island was chosen as the venue for the project because it “is known to have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world today.”

Palawan has also been repeatedly voted by readers of renowned US travel magazine Conde Naste Traveler as the best island destination in the world.

Viacom’s initial statement announcing the project on Monday said the resort would feature restaurants and lounges six metres (20 feet) below sea level with views of the ocean. Families are said to have the opportunity to interact with iconic characters including Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Dora the Explorer in the complex, which is set to open in 2020.

This announcement marks Nickelodeon’s expansion into Asia, following last year’s opening of Nickelodeon Lost Lagoon, the first Nickelodeon theme park in Asia at Sunway Lagoon, Malaysia and the Foshan Cultural Resort, which had its groundbreaking on Wednesday, in China.

The proposed Philippine destination would “advocate ocean protection” and conserve coral reefs, the statement claimed.

But environmentalist groups expressed alarm because of the possible damage to the island’s unique ecological features including its diverse marine ecosystems protected by legal proclamations.

Save Philippine Seas (SPS) launched an online campaign to call the local government to stop the plan for the theme park. In a petition, SPS executive director Anna Oposa said the underwater resort and theme park will “undeniably damage and disrupt” the ecosystem.

“For a channel that targets children, Nickelodeon is setting a terrible example to the younger generation by taking away their right to enjoy our natural resources,” the petition said. “We don’t need an underwater theme park — our underwater life is fascinating, entertaining, and educational on its own,” it added.

Environment Secretary Regina “Gina” Lopez also released a statement on twitter January 11, 2017 that she will not allow the construction of the Nickelodeon theme park if it would damage the environment, particularly the corals.

The post of Department of Environment and Natural Resources can be read as: “Lopez says she won’t allow the underwater theme park in Palawan. #environment2017.”

Viacom’s Philippine partner, Coral World Park, insisted the resort would not hurt the environment.

“We are taking very, very careful measures to ensure that the biodiversity is kept intact,” Coral World Park chairman Paul Monozca said.

According to group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas or Pamalakaya, the country’s substantial number of marine species is at stake if Nick’s project will push through.

“This is the sum of all our fears. Our country’s abundant marine environment has been always the target for destructive projects hiding under the guise of development. Contrary to its claim, the project is no protection but it would pose environmental degradation because this will transform Palawan’s productive fishing hub into mere leisure park at the cost of the fisherfolk’s livelihood,” said Pamalakaya chairperson Fernando Hicap.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, the provincial environmental regulatory agency, said the project is yet to be approved.