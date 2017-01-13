Pinoy Dreams radio host Judith Gonzales recently hosted the FBL leadership on her radio program at Pinoy Radio. FBL Operations Director Mike Cruz discussed how the new league differs from current leagues and mentions about the FBL being a qualifiying tournament in the future for Canada’s representation to the NBTC Championships in the Philippines. FBL Commissioner Wallie Landicho explained the technical details of the league while Abe Oligane invited local ball clubs and possible partners to join and support. FBL will open its maiden season on the 15th of January with 9-member ball clubs and over 30 registered teams. Games will be held every Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM at St. Mary Secondary School in Pickering. There are 8 divisions (9U, 10U, 11U, 12U, 13U, 14U, 15U and Collegiate). Current member clubs include Marksmen, UNDFTD, Maharlika Royals, Red Warriors, Lapsley Physiotherapy, North York, FBA Durham, CKATT and Crossover Basketball.

The league aims to provide an avenue for local player to be able to showcase their talents through its competitive games at an affordable registration fee. And in partnership with Crossover Sports Canada it hopes to discover talents to represent our Filipino Community on basketball tournaments in the Philippines. FBL also would like to engaged fans through brand activation from its partners and sponsors.

The league is being supported by Crossover Sports Canada (Ms. Leslie Ruiz), TFC (Manny Gutierrez), Scarborough Toyota (Sir Manny Yanga), Pinoy Dreams (Ms. Judith Gonzales), Balita (Ms. Tess Casuipag), Filipino Bulletin ( Mr. Carlos Unas), Audio Spin Entertainment (DJ Mike) and Millennium Financials (Ms. Elsie Altamirano). Proceeds of the sponsorships will benefit Team Canada – NBTC that will participate at the SM NBTC National High School Basketball Championship on March 14-19 in Manila. Interested parties that would like to help may contact Michael Cruz (4167958985) or email at crossoversportscanada@gmail.com for further details.

Also graced the radio program is upcoming local artist Ms. Fienne Mendoza who mesmerized the pinoy radio listeners with a song. Fienne will have her first solo concert this May at the Regent Theatre in Oshawa.

(PRESS RELEASE)