Three Filipino Canadian community leaders, active in their respective professions and leadership in community work, were tapped by the prestigious international World Vision Canada as Multicultural Council Ambassadors. They were appointed last spring, after undergoing a rigid screening and interview. Since then, they had been attending World Vision meetings and related activities, representing the Filipino Canadian community. They are Rose Tijam, Manuel Arnaldo, and Rafael Nebres. Nine other Multicultural Council Ambassadors also holding responsible professional and leadership positions in their respective communities , represent their countries of origin like Egypt, Japan, China, India, and Armenia.

Their mandate as World Vision Canada’s Multicultural Ambassadors is to help establish connections and cultivate relationships with multicultural communities in Canada. Two of their major roles is to identify opportunities for long-term community engagements, and launch fundraising campaigns to help support identified World Vision projects.

The first project , hosted by the South Asian Multicultural Ambassadors in November 2016, launched “ Rise Up Daughters of India,” a fundraiser for building toilets for girl students in India. Without toilets, the girl students were compelled to relieve themselves in open air, and fearfully place themselves in danger to sexual predators and abusers, thus they were afraid of going to school. Going to school means having education which lead to equality, respect and financial independence – without it, illiteracy, ignorance, and poverty. The fundraiser program provided an eye-opening information and understanding of the importance of giving aid to seemingly simple yet crucial needs in society.

In December 10, Filipino Canadian Multicultural Ambassadors Rose Tijam, Manuel Arnaldo and Rafael Nebres, in close coordination with outstanding singer, music teacher and entrepreneur Josie de Leon, who owns and manages the JDL School of Performing Arts planned with World Vision executive Edgar Gonzales, to present an evening of Philippine Christmas program. More than fifty children of varying ages presented numerous Filipino and western Christmas songs to the delight of the audience, and to the pride of their families. A representative “tindahan “ of Philippine food and delicacies provided victuals and beverages at reasonable cost. For several hours, a large portion of the World Vision hall was transformed into a bright Philippine “barrio” aglow in Christmas lights and spirit. Proceeds from the fundraiser goes to “Pinoy Para sa Pinoy” program, which supports various developmental activities in rural Philippines.

Edgar Gonzales, Multicultural Development Advisor at World Vision Canada expressed appreciation to Josie de Leon of JDL School of Performing Arts and “her children,” who displayed a lot of talent, joy, and eagerness in singing their musical numbers. The school , now five (5) years old, have branches in Scarborough and Mississauga, and aims to build character, confidence, and make their students shine.

Tijam, Arnaldo and Nebres plan to develop with World Vision Canada more fundraising events for various developmental programs in the Philippines. Conscious that the home country sits on a typhoon path, there is a need for contingency funds throughout the year. As well , the trio is cognizant of the need of developing the earning capacity of the village folks at home.

(PRESS RELEASE)