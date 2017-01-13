By Ysh Cabana

Feisty and dedicated, Gregorgina “Gina” Bahiwal, 42, has been the go-to person for migrant workers — attesting to the respect she inspires within her own milieu.

Bahiwal came to Canada under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in 2008 and worked at a greenhouse packing fruits and vegetables in Leamington, Ontario for four years. Bahiwal arrived unaware of her rights and government regulations designed to protect workers like her. She was approached by her recruiter, who claimed for more payment to get her contract renewed. She refused to pay.

Now she is scheduled to be deported from Canada on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

Just like most foreign workers who have come to Canada, she never dreamt these injustices would happen in a developed country.

“I decided to work here because of the economic condition of our country,” Bahiwal said. “But I was not expecting these injustices to happen to us workers because this country is industrialized, more advanced than our country.”

She soon found herself packing her stuff to move to British Columbia with the hope of getting permanent residency under the provincial nominee program. Opportunities brought her to working as a housekeeper, then taking fastfood jobs after paying another recruiter. Her application was denied because she did not meet the family income threshold.

“We came with a closed work permit and we have to stick to our employers even when they are abusive. It is hard for us to get another job or a new job because of our closed work permit. Most employers are dependent on recruiters and we pay thousands to get employment,” she said.

Despite her unfortunate experience of losing her means of livelihood, Gina didn’t stop her advocacy for migrant workers. While she tried to help others, she struggled on her own status.

“We want all the Canadians to know what’s been going on here in Canada with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program. We want to reform the program. Human rights need to be respected for all workers, including migrant workers,” she added.

She has appeared in the 2012 film documentary “The End of Immigration?”, helped coordinate a solidarity caravan, gave a deputation as representative of Justicia for Migrant Workers regarding migrant rights to the federal HUMA Standing Committee, and spoke at a press conference on Parliament Hill in 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the migrant farmworker program in Canada.

But her application for permanent residence is close to being finalized. Bahiwal is now facing deportation. Her removal from Canada is scheduled on Sunday January 15 at 9:30pm.

“I have been talking to many migrant workers across Canada and we are shouting the same thing. It’s for status upon arrival,” she said. “If other migrant workers, under the skilled category, have status upon arrival, then why can’t we have that too?”

For Bahiwal, Canada has become her second home, where she also has been married to a Canadian citizen. For activist group Justicia, deporting her would incur a huge loss to the communities she has been a part of and has been “a bedrock for justice” the past nine years.

Justicia is urging the public to donate to Bahiwal’s legal defence funds and to send a letter to incoming Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen. In the draft letter, the group quoted Bahiwal as testifying about the conditions of female migrant workers in Canada:

“Access to health care is a problem for migrant women and injured workers. Migrant women who get pregnant and fired from work do not have access to health care. Injured workers who are being sent home cannot access health care here in Canada.”

Based on Immigration Refugee and Citizenship data, there are more than 1.2 million people who are on precarious and temporary immigration permits in Canada in 2015. Farms hire almost 40,000 foreign workers annually to help with planting and harvesting of crops.