Sir Knights of Bishop Charles P. Greco Assembly 2113 Knights of Columbus served as Honor Guards to Our Lady of Guadalupe at Prince of Peace Church in Scarborough on Dec. 12, 2016.

The Holy Mass was celebrated by Pastor Fr. Lorenzo Salandanan, who explained to the parishioners in detail how this Blessed Virgin originated in Mexico. Our Lady of Guadalupe is also the Patron Saint of the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council.

This annual celebration at Prince of Peace was sponsored by Ms. Lyna Perez and Devotees, who had nine days Novena, before the final celebration capped by a Holy Mass. A sumptous dinner was served by the devotees who came from all over Toronto.

