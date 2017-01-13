Died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the age of 70. Dear sister of Pina, Julius, Benny, Ellia and Vicky. Cora will be missed by many. Her helping hands, motherly love and high regards of others, will never be forgotten.



Reflecting on her Unconditional Hard Work and Sacrifices

Cora was the eldest of the six siblings. She looked after two younger brothers and other 3 sisters in their childhood days back in the Philippines.

At a very young age, she worked during the day and studied at night. She was a significant bread winner in the family, worked very hard to educate herself, and provided support to her siblings to achieve their educational aspirations. This was during the difficult times in the Philippines, amidst economic uncertainties and political instability.

Her hard work, determination and strong commitment to improve the family economic standing paid off as she set foot to Canada in 1972. In that same year, she landed her first job at the City of Toronto, Community and Social Services. Her strong service commitment gave her many opportunities to move to higher responsibility positions. Her economic support to the family in the Philippines continued until she successfully sponsored all members of her family to immigrate to Canada at different intervals

The next chapters of her life was the culmination of hard work, determination and compassion. She took care of Inay for many years, until Inay departed from us in 2008 at the age of 93. Cora was a great sister, and a juridical mother to her siblings — quite an amazing performance from a single woman.

Many years she worked for the same employer until she retired in 2005, completing 38 years of dedicated service.

Cora’s strong will to live camouflages the critical severity of her illness. She never had complained, never was set back by her condition —- and not knowing end of life is one direction.

Wer pray for the peace of soul and eternal life for Cora.

To our beloved relatives and friends:

Thank you for your expression of love and support during our bereavement.

Your generosity in memory of Corazon Isla is much appreciated.

It will certainly extend the good cause in search and discovery of the missing link to cure cancer.

Sincerely,

Isla Family