By Dindo Orbeso and Manny Papa

The Knights of Rizal Canada Region headed by Sir Ed Prillo, KGOR, Regional Commander, and Deputy Regional Commander Sir Romy Sinajon, KGOR, celebrated the 120th death and martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal on December 30, 2016 with wreath laying infront of the statue of the Philippine national hero located at the Earl Bales Park, Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Despite the snowy weather the officers and members of the Rizal Canada Region bravely endured the called weather in order to remember the heroic deeds of Rizal through a peaceful means by writing calling for reforms during the Spanish Regime.

The historical event has the strong support of former Regional Commanders which include Sir George R. Poblete, KGCR; Sir Lapulapu Cana, KGCR; and Sir Jaime Marasigan, KGOR.

The BramptonChapter of the Knights of Rizal head by Chapter Commander, Sir Delfin Palileo, KCR, hosted the historical event with the support of their members and other officers and members of the Rizal Chapters within the Greater Toronto Area although the KOR Chapters in West Canada have their own celebration of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

Invited speakers include Consul General Rosalita S. Prospero and Ms. Rose Tijam, president of the Philippine Press Club ofOntario, The Consul General cited the abiding commitment, dedication, and continuing action to preserve and propagate the values of Dr. Jose P. Rizal. On the other hand, PPCO President Rose Tijam touched on the camapaign for reforms during the Spanish regime through a peaceful means by using his writings in Spanish, English, and Filipino (Tagalog) languages.

Sir Lapulapu Cana. KGCR, paid tribute to the works of Dr. Jose P. Rizal.

Sir Jaime T. Marasigan, KGOR,, Deputy Supreme Exchequer of the Supreme Council of the Knights of Rizal and who served the Rizal Canada Region for two years reminded the officers and members of the different Rizal Chapters in Canada in conjunction with the forthcoming 21st International Assembly of the Knights of Rizal on February 23-25, 2017 in Cavao City, Davao del Sur, and Tagum City in Davao del Norte.

(St. Jamestown News Servicc)