Mississauga-Centre

On December 10, 2016, Filipino-Canadian immigration and constitutional law lawyer Angely Pacis won the nomination as the official Ontario PC candidate for Mississauga-Centre in the upcoming 2018 Ontario elections. She is the first Filipino-Canadian in Ontario’s history to win the nomination to become a Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP).

Pacis, who was born in North York and grew up in Mississauga, was at the lead of four candidates in an election race with record voter turnout. Getting up on stage with her three-year-old daughter to celebrate her victory, she thanked her dedicated volunteers and urged the hundreds of Ontario PC supporters in attendance to join forces to win the election in 2018.

Social media recognized the historic occasion of a Pinoy being nominated to represent Mississauga-Centre at Queen’s Park. Ontario PC party leader and Premier candidate Patrick Brown announced that “A proud Canadian of Filipino origin, Angely brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to our modern, inclusive and pragmatic Ontario PC team.”

Patrick Brown also joined the Team Pacis volunteers for a celebratory reception at Berto’s Cuisine restaurant on Dundas St. in Mississauga on January 6, 2017, where Ontario PC supporters new and old, of all ethnic and national origins, joined together for halo-halo.

