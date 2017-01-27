QUEENS, NY–Filipino youth of Anakbayan New York together with community members and organizations participated in a march against President Donald Trump’s inauguration. This march was part of a series of protests happening all around the country and the world. Millions of people are taking to the streets to express their outrage of fascist, xenophobic, sexist, and islamophobic president Trump.

“We are here today to protest President Donald Trump, whose administration is creating a climate of fear, but we, the oppressed communities, are coming together to resist. It is the time to organize and unite our communities to fight for our liberation,” said Chrissi Fabro of Anakbayan New York.

Participants of the march convened in Corona Plaza and held a short program with speakers from various organizations from the New York City Against Trump Coalition as well as a cultural performance by Sisa Pakari, a Latino immigrant and laborers community organization.

Afterwards, the contingent marched along Roosevelt Avenue as a way of rallying up community members to protest the new administration. “No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!” could be heard echoing under the 7 train line.

Community members stepped out of the barber shops, bodegas, restaurants, and apartment buildings to chant along: “El pueblo! Unido! Jamas sera vencido! (The people united will never be defeated!)” Street vendors smiled from their carts, raising their fists and also joining the chants.

The march concluded in Diversity Plaza in Jackson Heights, where there was a closing program. “Like every election, white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalism are the only clear winners,” said Mike Legaspi, Solidarity Officer of Anakbayan New York. “While the working class and oppressed peoples of the world are losers. As youth, we must take back our education system and transform our schools from factories of imperialist ideas to training grounds for future revolutionaries who can change society for the better,” he continued.

Immediately after Donald Trump was announced as the new president of the United States, many people took to the streets to express their indignation. Anakbayan New York joined various protests across the city to bring light to the ways in which his election would affect the Filipino community.

Anakbayan USA said in a statement, “We must direct our anger towards organizing around the daily struggles of our communities as we build political power emanating from the grassroots. While the people of the U.S. have suffered a devastating blow this election, we must continue to struggle against U.S. imperialism and the fascist state now more than ever.”

About Anakbayan New York: Anakbayan New York is a community-based organization that fights for the rights and welfare of the Filipino youth and community in New York City. We educate, organize and mobilize with the aim of building unity among Filipino youth striving for genuine freedom and democracy and for the promotion of cultural awareness and the advancement of rights, welfare, and social justice. Contact us at anakbayanny@gmail.com

(PRESS RELEASE)