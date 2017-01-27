Spend 2017 at the Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre (KCCC). KCCC has been around since 1997 and has continued its mandate of serving the Filipino-Canadian community with a wide spectrum of training programs, educational activities, and support services for the general public. It is also the premier destination for Filipino-Canadians to come together and celebrate milestones and special occasions.

Don’t miss KCCC’s regular events such as weekly line dancing, Zumba and bingo sessions. Also, throughout the year, KCCC hosts several fund-raising activities that directly benefit the centre. 2017 will be particularly busy with an event scheduled almost every month.

• Friday, March 31, 2017, KFCO Dancing with the Professionals

• Saturday, April 29, 2017, Children’s Fashion Show

• Friday, June 9, 2017, KFCO Gala for Fiesta ng Kalayaan

• Friday, July 7, 2017, Hawaiian Night

• July 8 & 9, 2017, Fiesta ng Kalayaan at Celebration Square, Mississauga City Hall

• Saturday, August 19, 2017, KCCC’s Annual Classic Golf Tournament

• Saturday, September 23, 2017, *New* Father-Daughter Ball

• Saturday, September 30, 2017, KCCC’s Annual Walk-a-thon

• Saturday, October 28, 2017, KCCC’s Annual Halloween Ball

• Sunday, December 31, 2017, KCCC’s Annual New Year’s Eve Ball

Additional dinner-dances nights as well as information sessions and seminars are held throughout the year so please check the KCCC calendar on their website at www.kalayaancentre.ca or their facebook page at www.facebook.com/kalayaancentre for further information. To book an event, please call 905-602-0923.

