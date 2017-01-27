On January 13,2017,the Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre (KCCC) expressed its appreciation to volunteers and supporters. Other than the individual volunteers helping in the different activities such as golf, bowling,walkathon, it was well attended by different groups such as the Bayanihan group, the TFC group, Fiesta ng Kalayaan group, CHS alumni, UE alumni, Mapua alumni, Monday line dancers,Tuesday ballroomers,Thursday Zumba,the MerryLoopers,Culture Philippines of Ontario,Kalayaan Filipino Cultural Organization (KFCO),and the Carbonells.

Resty del Rosario after 19 years of volunteer service and embarking on a new venture handed the presidential reins over to Gerry Rulloda.

(PRESS RELEASE)