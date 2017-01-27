By Dindo Orbeso and Manny Papa

The Knights of Rizal Canada Region will be sending 49 delegates to the 21st International Assembly and Conference scheduled on February 23-25, 2017 in the City of Davao, Davao del Sur and City of Tagum in Davao del Norte.

Heading the officers and members of the Knights of Rizal Canada Region will be Regional Commander Sir Ed Prillo, Deputy Regional Commander Sir Romy Sinajon, KGOR, advisers Sir George R. Poblete, KGCR, Sir Lapulapu Cana, KGCR, Sir Jaime T. Marasigan, KGOR, Deputy Supreme Council Exchequer. The advisers served the Knights of Rizal Canada Region as Regional Commanders in the past.

Philippine President Rodrigo Roa Duterte will be the keynote speaker.. Other national government gracing the historical event will be Senate President Aquilino (Koko) L. Pimentel III, House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, Cabinet Secretary Leoncio R. Evasco, Jr. and ARMM Regional .Gov. Sujiv Sabbihi Hataman.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte -Carpio and Tagum City Mayor Allan R. Rellona will welcome the Knights of Rizal delegates from the different parts of the world to their respective cities.

Retired Chief Justice Reynato S. Puno, Sr., KGCR, Supreme Commander of the Supreme Council of the Knights of Rizal, together with other officers of the Supreme Council will be on hand to give Rizalian hugs to the delegates and joining them will be the Council of Elders headed by Sir Lamberto C.Nanquil, KGCR, as chairman, including the members of his group.

(St. Jamestown News Service)