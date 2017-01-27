KINGSTON, ONT.– The new year is a good time to put making end-of-life wishes at the top of your to-do list.

It’s a perfect time to tell family and friends your health-care preferences in case one day you’re unable to speak for yourself. This advance care planning is good for your peace of mind and for your loved ones, too.

Studies show that people who have conversations about their end-of-life preferences are much more likely to be satisfied with the care received. And their caregivers are less likely to suffer from depression or be left wondering if they made the right decisions for their loved ones.



