MANILA, Philippines – An estimated 3.1 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once during the 4th quarter of 2016, a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey reported.

Published first on BusinessWorld on Tuesday, January 24, survey results showed that 13.9% of respondents suffered from involuntary hunger from November to December 2016. This is 3 points higher than 10.6% or an estimated 2.4 million families during the 3rd quarter survey conducted in September.

(Read story…)