In his farewell speech on Tuesday, US President Barack Obama tried to project confidence in America’s future, while saying economic inequality, racism, and closed-mindedness threaten national unity. He pledged to support his successor, Donald Trump, in face of the widespread fears expressed over how the volatile political outlier could mishandle the superpower’s problems and affairs.

Like previous exiting presidents, Obama cited his own laurels: steering the US economy through the prolonged “Great Recession” to regain slow growth and job creation; reducing to record lows the rate of Americans without medical insurance; and keeping a ceiling on health-care costs.

