TORONTO’s Women’s March had 60,000 people in attendance, including many babies and children. Many held signs extolling the value of women’s rights, and others chanted in favour of migrants’ and refugees’ rights.

Wayne Chu, Freddie Tungohan-Chu and Ethel Tungohan attend rally as a family. “It was important for me to bring my 11 month old baby to the Women’s March. Trump’s policies, particularly on climate change, affect her directly. Furthermore, policies like his goal to repeal the “Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals,” which President Obama passed to ensure that migrant children whose undocumented parents brought them to the US can stay in the country, show a blatant disregard for migrant families – as an immigrant, and a mom, this repeal bothers me, and so we went as a family to oppose this. It was also a great space to see other families,” Mom Ethel says.