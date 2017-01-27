Against a grey sky and indigo mountains, a sea of signs and pink pussy hats overflowed from Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza and into the streets — just some of many colourful visuals at Vancouver’s Women’s March on Washington Saturday, which saw up to 15,000 protesters flood the downtown core.

Part of a worldwide response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Vancouver’s march was a sister event of the main march held in Washington, DC.

A diverse group of participants had begun to gather in Vancouver’s waterfront starting by mid-morning. Speakers and folk musicians performed to a vibrant crowd that had dressed for a chilly and damp winter day. First Nations drummers lead the densely packed march to the nearby Trump tower and back.

The Tyee spoke with a dozen attendees and asked why they were marching, what they thought of the event and about Trump’s win.

(Read story…)