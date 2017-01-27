By Erin Schryer and Nicole Letourneau

CALGARY, Alta /Troy Media–National Child Day has been celebrated across Canada every Nov. 20 since 1993 to commemorate the United Nations’ adoption of two documents describing children’s rights: the 1959 Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Unfortunately, National Child Day 2016 received very little fanfare or comment in Canada. Judging from UNICEF’s newly released Report Card 13: Fairness for Childrent, which measures the depths of inequality in children’s well-being across the richest countries in the world, there’s little to celebrate.

