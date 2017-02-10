DAVAO CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred lawmakers signed a House resolution Thursday urging President Rodrigo Duterte to resume the peace talks with Communists, recognizing the gains made for the benefit of the people.

House Resolution No. 769 was authored by 103 lawmakers, 20 were from Mindanao, 11 from Visayas, 42 from Luzon and 30 were partylist representatives.

It can be recalled that President Rodrigo Duterte terminated the talks barely two weeks after the successful third round of talks held in Rome, Italy on January 19 to 25.

The resolution cited the gains that both Parties achieved, including the breakthroughs on the discussion on the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms where both Parties reached an agreement in principle of its first four items in the drafts.

CASER is the document which shall address the country’s poverty situation and will address the problem of the armed conflict.

According to the Joint Statement signed by the peace panels, “the parties have agreed in principle to the free distribution of land to farmers and farm workers as part of the governing frameworks of CASER.”

