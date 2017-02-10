By Dr. George I. Traitses

Radiofrequency electromagnetic energy RF/EMF) is all around us, courtesy of microwave ovens, cellphones and increasingly, the prolific Wi-Fi Hot Spot. In fact, car manufacturers are now making new cars Wi-Fi enabled so you can be surrounded by Wi-Fi at each and every turn (pun intended).

The questions is, should we considered about all this exposure to energy in our daily lives?

Perhaps. For example, consider these sobering points from an article published in the Journal of Microscopy and Ultrastructure:

• Children absorb more microwave radiation than adults.

• Fetuses are even more vulnerable and pregnant women should avoid exposure.

• Adolescent girls and women should not place cellphones in their bras or in head scarfs.

• Cellphone manuals warn that there is an overexposure problem.

• Government warnings have been issued and largely ignored.

• Current exposure limits are outdated and probably should be revised.

• Wireless devices are radio transmitters, not toys.

There’s also an increasing body of research that at least suggests we should limit our exposure to cellphones, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth devices, etc., and in particular, not place them close to our brains or other internal organs. Of course, that brings up the point: How can we limit exposure when the potentially dangerous energy is all around us, all the time, as is the case with Wi-Fi?

Dr. George I. Traitses of Infinite Health practices traditional chiropractic, advanced nutrition and anti aging therapy and has been serving the Toronto and Markham communities since 1981. You can reach him at 416-499-5656 or www.infinite-health.com