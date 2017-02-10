As thousands of farmers camp out in Davao City to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Mendiola Massacre and to demand land to the tiller and just peace, the multi-sector Green Action Philippines (PH) network called on the Duterte administration to prioritize agrarian reform in its development plan to achieve inclusive growth. The network stressed that this involves free land distribution to millions of landless and poor farmers and farm workers, which remains unfulfilled to this day.

More than 20,000 farmers rallied on the Mendiola Bridge in January of 1987 to assert genuine land reform under then-President Corazon Cojuangco-Aquino. Thirteen farmers were killed and hundreds were injured when state forces opened fire at the protesters.

