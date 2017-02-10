LBC Canada, the leading provider of moving packages and goods thru sea and air to the Philippines, awarded its Top Air Cargo Agents for 2016.

LBC Air Cargo Partners offers business owners LBC’s air cargo service that is secure, reliable and on time. The services provided to our Filipino community are Documents, Parcels and Boxes with 7-15 days delivery time to the Philippines.

LBC’s Golden Top Awardee is Ernie Tanglao Barbershop and Saloon, located at 328 Wilson Ave, North York (Wilson and Bathrust). This partner location started to join LBC in 2015 and has been the leading producer of LBC’s air cargo service.

LBC’s Silver Top Award is Keelson Food and Convenience Store, located at 1112 Wilson Avenue, North York (Wilson and Bathrust). This partner agent joined the LBC community in 2014, offering air cargo services and remittance to our Filipino nurses and families in the area.

The Bronze Top Award is Manila Center, located at Unit 60D-50 Kennedy Road, South, Brampton ON. Since 2014, owner Randy and Aileen Azarcon has been with LBC offering air cargo and remittance services to Filipinos living in the City of Brampton.

With the fast and efficient way of sending parcels and documents to the Philippines, LBC’s Air Cargo Service is becoming the convenient way to send “padalas” to our loved ones. Its widest reach with 1,000 branches nationwide in the Philippines makes it certain that your “padalas” arrives to your loved ones in a timely and secure manner.

With LBC, our kababayan gets unparralled assistance when it come to operations. LBC has a 24/7 Call Center in all countries where we are present to provide round the clock support to customers.

(PRESS RELEASE)