Passed away peacefully at Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care in Toronto on Thursday February 2, 2017 in his 94th year. Loving husband of 58 years of Anita (nee Buendia). Beloved father of Ruth (Peter Abraham), Mary Ann (Joseph Carlos), Asuncion (Domenico D’Alessandro) and Efigene (Ayako). Proud grandfather of Christine and Joshua. Son of the late Ricardo Dorotheo and Asuncion Serrano.

Efigenio was born on March 29, 1922 in Cebu City, Philippines, graduated from University of the Philippines with degrees in Science and Education. He worked for University of the Philippines, Colgate-Palmolive, New York Police Department, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Canadian Corps of Commissionaires.

He was a devoted and passionate member of many organizations in the Filipino and Catholic communities such as the Movement for a Free Philippines, and served as Post Commander for the American Legion, Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus, Knight Grand Officer of Rizal.

Memorial service will be at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Boulevard in Toronto on Saturday February 18th at 5pm. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Tony Stacey. Memorial Donations in Efigenio Dorotheo’s name may be made to the Tony Stacey Centre for Veterans Care.

