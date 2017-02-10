The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT) and PIX FILM is pleased to announce that local filmmaker Leslie Supnet is now in residence as our first filmmaker in the new Studio Immersion Program, supported by the Petman Foundation. The award enables Canadian and International artists to use the studio at PIX FILM and production resources from LIFT in order to make a new artist project. Leslie will use the award to work on a new hybrid super 8 project using analogue and digital animation techniques.

Leslie Supnet is a moving image artist who utilizes animation, found media, and experimental practices on film and video. Her work has shown internationally at film festivals, galleries and microcinemas including TIFF (Short Cuts Canada), International Film Festival Rotterdam, Melbourne International Animation Festival, Experimenta India, International Short Film Festival Oberhausen, WNDX, Edge of Frame/Animate Projects, and many others. She has been commissioned by Reel Asian, Pleasure Dome / Art Spin, the 8 Fest Small Gauge Film Festival, Cineworks, and Film Pop! (Pop Montreal). Leslie has an MFA from York University and teaches analog and digital animation at various artist-run centres, not-for-profits and for the Faculty of Art and Continuing Studies at OCAD University.

In March, Leslie will be participating in a public presentation related to her residency. Details will be announced shortly.

The LIFT and PIX FILM Studio Immersion Program is generously supported by the Petman Foundation.

PIX FILM is an independent working studio, micro cinema, event space and gallery. The modular space accommodates diverse needs of individual artists, community arts groups and arts collectives. PIX FILM values digital and film forms of production and exhibition. www.pixfilm.ca

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT) is Canada’s foremost artist-run production and education organization dedicated to celebrating excellence in the moving image. LIFT exists to provide support and encouragement for independent filmmakers and artists through affordable access to production, post-production and exhibition equipment; professional and creative development; workshops and courses; commissioning and exhibitions; artist-residencies; and a variety of other services. LIFT is supported by its membership, Canada Council for the Arts, Ontario Arts Council, Ontario Trillium Foundation, Ontario Arts Foundation, the Government of Ontario and the Toronto Arts Council. www.lift.ca

