GONE ARE the days when introducing oneself to prospective romantic partners required actual physical effort (and mental courage). Today it is so much easier — and convenient — to log on to online dating sites which use algorithms to try and find you a perfect date — or, as Russian cybersecurity and antivirus provider Kaspersky puts it, “the equivalent of a caveman ordering pizza delivery instead of hunting.”

To show the popularity of dating sites, one just has to know that what is arguably the largest online dating company, Match Group Inc. (the company behind the super-popular Tinder and Match.com and 45 other dating brands) posted $316.4 million in revenue for the third quarter of 2016 compared with $269 million in the same quarter of 2015, according to statistics portal, Statista.

But while it might be infinitely easier to strike up a conversation with a stranger while hiding behind a screen, one is still vulnerable to scams. Just consider that cable network MTV created Catfish: The TV Show — now on its fifth season — which revolves around people who get scammed while dating online.

(Read story…)