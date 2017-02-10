TORONTO–At its meeting on Jan. 30, Toronto City Council approved the appointment of Dr. Eileen de Villa as Toronto’s new Medical Officer of Health, following recommendation from the City’s Board of Health. Dr. de Villa will begin her position at the City on March 27.

“I’m very pleased with the appointment of Dr. de Villa,” said Mayor John Tory. “Public health matters are critical to the people of Toronto and I am extremely confident that Dr. de Villa is well-prepared to take on the top leadership role for Toronto Public Health in its service to our residents.”

Dr. de Villa’s career in the public health field spans over a dozen years, during which she served as Medical Officer of Health and Associate Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel and professor at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Dr. de Villa and wish her every success as Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health,” said Councillor Joe Mihevc, Chair of the Board of Health. “Throughout the selection panel process, she demonstrated solid leadership and management skills, in-depth understanding of public health issues and a passion for public health promotion that will surely benefit the residents of Toronto.”

Dr. de Villa is a distinguished scholar and physician, and has been recognized and awarded throughout her education and career. She received her medical and public health training at the University of Toronto. She is certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada in public health and preventative medicine. She also holds a Master’s degree in Health Science, a Master’s in Business Administration with a specialization in not-for-profit management/leadership and a certificate in Health Law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Dr. de Villa has international experience and has worked with many organizations on prominent public health issues. She has published numerous research papers and made presentations on issues including public health considerations for city planning and emergency preparedness, communicable and infectious disease control, and public health policy development.

