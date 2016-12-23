-
Sakadas bare ‘slave-like conditions’ in Hacienda Luisita
The sakadas worked from 4 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a pay way below the minimum wage of P334 per day in Tarlac. They received P9 to P128 (US$0.18 to $2.6) per day due to numerous deductions. By RONALYN V. ⇒
Celebrating Christmas with a Cause
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
Filipinos in Somona Heights, Woodbridge, Ontario By Jonathan B. Canchela Christmas is usually a festive celebration for people around the world. For many Filipinos, it is a time for family reunions, community gatherings, holiday parties and some sort of coming ⇒
Invisibles and Disposables
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
International Migrants Day in Vancouver By E. Maestro For the third year, the Migrant Workers’ Dignity Association (Asociation Dignidad Migrante) and Migrante BC, two grassroots organizations working with Spanish-speaking and Filipino temporary foreign workers, marked International Migrants Day this December ⇒
15 new members inducted at PPCO holiday event
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
By Mila Astorga-Garcia TORONTO–Fifteen new members were inducted to the Philippine Press Club of Ontario (PPCO) in ceremonies held on December 8, 2016, at Max’s Restaurant. The name of each ⇒
Migrante International celebrates 20th anniversary
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
By Ysh Cabana Alliance of overseas Filipinos and migrants rights advocates marked twenty years since its foundation on December 18 and called for President Rodrigo Duterte to address root causes ⇒
‘Four-in, four-out’ rule for TFWs removed
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
OTTAWA–This week, the Honourable John McCallum, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship announced a number of changes to the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) Program. By improving access to job ⇒
Application process for parent and grandparent sponsporship changed
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
The Government is committed to a fair and transparent immigration system. Changes made to the Parent and Grandparent Program will improve access to the application process, given that the number ⇒
Artist/Author Interview: Eric Tigley
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
By Michelle Chermaine Ramos Eric Tigley is a Toronto schoolteacher and artist/children’s book author. Born and raised in the Jane and Finch area, his childhood experiences struggling to fit in ⇒
Most Filipinos ‘worried’ about summary killings – SWS poll
Opinion & Analysis,Philippines - 12/23/2016
MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – While many Filipinos support President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on illegal drugs, most of them also fear that they, or someone they know, will be victims of ⇒
National Ethnic Press Holiday Get-Together
Community,Round Up - 12/23/2016
Cypriot Community Centre, Toronto, Dec. 16, 2016 PHOTOS: HG and 3 from NEPMCC website
Ontario remembers victims of WWII in Asia
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
Memorial wall for Nanjing Massacre victims Bill 79, the Nanjing Massacre Commemorative Day Act, 2016, passed Second Reading in the Ontario Legislature. The Bill received unanimous voice vote from all ⇒
The Joy of Giving: 5 Ways to Give with the Whole Family
Community,News & Features - 12/23/2016
By Simone Mets Author of Very Christmas Each year, we are teased earlier and earlier of the impending holiday season. Then suddenly, time flies, and, as if by magic, we ⇒
France Ampioco’s 50th Birthday Celebration
Community,Round Up - 12/23/2016
FRANCE Copada Ampioco celebrated her golden birthday with family and friends on Dec. 17, 2016 at Canadian Legion,Toronto.
Community Round-Up by Ariel Ramos
Community,Round Up - 12/23/2016
Time to go green
Health - 12/23/2016
By Dr. George I. Traitses Take a look the overwhelming majority of items on fast food and restaurant menus and you’ll notice a disturbing omission, particularly if we focus on ⇒
Why you need iron
Health - 12/23/2016
By Dr. George I. Traitses The most common element on the planet, iron is found in much of the Earth’s outer and inner core. It also plays an important role ⇒
Pain relief is music to your ears
Health - 12/23/2016
Think about listening to your favorite song. How does it make you feel? Are you “carried away,” removed from the stress and strife of your daily existence for even a ⇒
Get regular sleep for a healthy pregnancy
Health - 12/23/2016
By Dr. George I. Traitses Our circadian rhythm is set by the natural light/dark nature of our days and night and is associated with many biological processes. And, as one ⇒
Quitting drinking in a bar
Health - 12/23/2016
Paddy walks into a bar in Dublin, orders three pints of Guinness and sits in the back of the room, drinking a sip out of each one in turn. When ⇒
