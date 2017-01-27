-
Philippines: The police’s murderous war on the poor (Amnesty International Report)
31 January 2017, 16:21 UTC Acting on instructions from the very top of government, the Philippines police have killed and paid others to kill thousands of alleged drug offenders in a wave of extrajudicial executions that may amount to crimes ⇒
- Philippines: The police’s murderous war on the poor (Amnesty International Report)
Mable Elmore, BC MLA launches re-election campaign
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
By Erie Maestro A Filipino marching band made its dramatic entrance to the auditorium of John Oliver High School in East Vancouver with loud drumming and lyre xylophone music to the rhythm of the Ati-Atihan beat. Campaign supporters followed the ⇒
Fil-Can Atty. Pacis wins PC’s MPP nomination
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
Mississauga-Centre On December 10, 2016, Filipino-Canadian immigration and constitutional law lawyer Angely Pacis won the nomination as the official Ontario PC candidate for Mississauga-Centre in the upcoming 2018 Ontario elections. She is the first Filipino-Canadian in Ontario’s history to win ⇒
Mable Elmore, BC MLA launches re-election campaign Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
Twelve Vancouver Women’s Marchers on Why They Marched
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
Against a grey sky and indigo mountains, a sea of signs and pink pussy hats overflowed from Vancouver’s Jack Poole Plaza and into the streets — just some of many ⇒
Toronto Women’s March
Community,Round Up - 01/27/2017
TORONTO’s Women’s March had 60,000 people in attendance, including many babies and children. Many held signs extolling the value of women’s rights, and others chanted in favour of migrants’ and ⇒
Filipino Youth and Students in U.S. vs Trump
Community,Opinion & Analysis - 01/27/2017
We, Filipino youth and students from across the United States, reject Donald Trump’s rhetoric of hate. We pledge to defend the rights and welfare of our communities, both here in ⇒
Filipino Youth Call: Unite vs Trump, Fascism
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
QUEENS, NY–Filipino youth of Anakbayan New York together with community members and organizations participated in a march against President Donald Trump’s inauguration. This march was part of a series of ⇒
When inequality in Canada goes up, child well-being goes down
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
By Erin Schryer and Nicole Letourneau EvidenceNework.ca CALGARY, Alta /Troy Media–National Child Day has been celebrated across Canada every Nov. 20 since 1993 to commemorate the United Nations’ adoption of ⇒
Put end-of-life wishes at the top of your to-do list
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
KINGSTON, ONT.– The new year is a good time to put making end-of-life wishes at the top of your to-do list. It’s a perfect time to tell family and friends ⇒
What does your signature reveal about your personality?
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
Handwriting analysis requires comparing upstrokes and downstrokes, looking for patterns and discrepancies to form a profile of the writer VERNON, B.C. –As a handwriting analyst, I often speak to groups ⇒
‘Difficult but successful’ round of talks ends in Rome
News,Philippines - 01/27/2017
ROME, Italy—The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) concluded their “difficult but successful” round of formal peace talks a ⇒
SWS: 3.1 million Filipino families suffer from hunger in Q4 2016
Features,Philippines - 01/27/2017
MANILA, Philippines – An estimated 3.1 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once during the 4th quarter of 2016, a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey reported. Published ⇒
Tentacles of Philippine police killings spread
Opinion & Analysis,Philippines - 01/27/2017
Anti-Drug Squad Linked to Murder of South Korean Businessman By Phelim Kine Human Rights Watch The killing by Philippine police of a South Korean businessman is an ominous indicator of ⇒
The unending wars: Part of Obama legacy
At Ground Level - 01/27/2017
In his farewell speech on Tuesday, US President Barack Obama tried to project confidence in America’s future, while saying economic inequality, racism, and closed-mindedness threaten national unity. He pledged to ⇒
KCCC Volunteer appreciation night
Community,Round Up - 01/27/2017
On January 13,2017,the Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre (KCCC) expressed its appreciation to volunteers and supporters. Other than the individual volunteers helping in the different activities such as golf, bowling,walkathon, it ⇒
Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre Centre 2017
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
Spend 2017 at the Kalayaan Cultural Community Centre (KCCC). KCCC has been around since 1997 and has continued its mandate of serving the Filipino-Canadian community with a wide spectrum of ⇒
Knights of Rizal Canada will be sending 49 delegates to the 2017 Rizal 21st Int’l Assembly
Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
By Dindo Orbeso and Manny Papa The Knights of Rizal Canada Region will be sending 49 delegates to the 21st International Assembly and Conference scheduled on February 23-25, 2017 in ⇒
MILESTONES
Community,Round Up - 01/27/2017
EZEKIEL ALEXIS CARPIO, turned 11 January 26, 2017. He plays basketball, is a swimming gold medalist, a Taekwondo trophy recipient, and an academic awardee. He is the son of Cathy ⇒
Vegan health and beauty products
Environment - 01/27/2017
EarthTalk® Dear EarthTalk: Do you have any recommendations for vegan health and beauty products?– Janice T., Brooklyn, NY The problem with many common personal care items is the toxic load ⇒
Twelve Vancouver Women's Marchers on Why They Marched Community,News & Features - 01/27/2017
