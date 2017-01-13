-
Deportation order against migrant activist Gina Bahiwal cancelled
Toronto, Jan 13th, 2017/ – Prominent migrant worker activist Gina Bhaiwal is celebrating today after learning that her deportation order has been cancelled by the federal government. Bahiwal was to be deported this Sunday January 15th at 9:30pm. Upon hearing ⇒
Deportation order against migrant activist Gina Bahiwal cancelled
Flipina ‘bedrock of justice’ served removal order from Canada
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
By Ysh Cabana Feisty and dedicated, Gregorgina “Gina” Bahiwal, 42, has been the go-to person for migrant workers — attesting to the respect she inspires within her own milieu. Bahiwal came to Canada under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program in ⇒
China’s new ‘middle class’ society guided by ‘adaptive’ communist principles
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
NBC BEIJING Bureau chief Eric Baculinao talks on By Lui Queaño NBC News Beijing Bureau Chief Eric Baculinao’s talk on China’s transformation and its bid for world supremacy was well received at the informal dinner hosted by the Philippine Press ⇒
Flipina 'bedrock of justice' served removal order from Canada Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Eric Baculinao speaks before Ethnic Press Council
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
By Mila Astorga-Garcia Eric Baculinao, Beijing Bureau Chief of NBC News, spoke before the officers and members of the National Ethnic Press and Media Council of Canada on January 9 ⇒
Thoughts on the role of community media
Notebook,Opinion & Analysis - 01/13/2017
Keynote Address, PPCO holiday party, Dec. 8, 2016, Toronto Let me acknowledge first the bountiful harvest of recruits PPCO has this year. More importantly, we have a new batch of ⇒
‘Coron is not Bikini Bottom!’
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Nickelodeon dives into PH sea for underwater resort, locals alarmed By Ysh Cabana American children’s television network Nickelodeon has announced plans to build a 400-hectare undersea attraction in Coron, an ⇒
Carol Bañez: Seventy & Sensational
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
PHB President Carol Bañez turns 70, Dec. 9, 2016, Rembrandt Banquet Hall, Scarborough, Ontario The Greatest Role Model By Carleen Bañez Good evening Ladies and Gentlemen, Tonight, we are here ⇒
FBL promotes new league at Pinoy Dreams Radio Program
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Pinoy Dreams radio host Judith Gonzales recently hosted the FBL leadership on her radio program at Pinoy Radio. FBL Operations Director Mike Cruz discussed how the new league differs from ⇒
Filipino leaders World Vision ambassadors
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Three Filipino Canadian community leaders, active in their respective professions and leadership in community work, were tapped by the prestigious international World Vision Canada as Multicultural Council Ambassadors. They were ⇒
Knights of Rizal marks 120th martyrdom of Rizal
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
By Dindo Orbeso and Manny Papa The Knights of Rizal Canada Region headed by Sir Ed Prillo, KGOR, Regional Commander, and Deputy Regional Commander Sir Romy Sinajon, KGOR, celebrated the ⇒
Honor Guards for Our Lady of Guadalupe
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Sir Knights of Bishop Charles P. Greco Assembly 2113 Knights of Columbus served as Honor Guards to Our Lady of Guadalupe at Prince of Peace Church in Scarborough on Dec. ⇒
How to keep your 2017 Resolutions
Health - 01/13/2017
Succeed where you’ve failed before: By Dr. George I. Traitses A new year is right around the corner and that means a new list of – in far too many ⇒
2 big reasons to get enough sleep
Health - 01/13/2017
By Dr. George I. Traitses The consequences of missing out on sleep aren’t limited to crankiness and fatigue; research continues to show the profound impact inadequate sleep can have on ⇒
I’d like to order some extra calories…
Health - 01/13/2017
By Dr. George I. Traitses Make no bones about it: Eating out generally equates with poorer eating habits compared to eating at home, despite “advances” in the past few years ⇒
Get fit for life in 2017
Health - 01/13/2017
By Dr. George I. Traitses Is “Get into shape” or a similar mandate front and center on your 2017 New Year’s resolution list? If it is, you need a road ⇒
IREMIT’s Sarte with former Ambassador Reeder
Community,Round Up - 01/13/2017
IREMIT Branch Manager Simeon Sarte with Neil Reeder, former Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines, during a recent PCCF/AFCM/OLA Get Together. At the event, the efforts of Reeder when Typhoon Haiyan/Yolanda ⇒
Community Round-Up by Ariel Ramos
Community,Round Up - 01/13/2017
ACTRISTAR under the leadership of President Pidoy Pacis celebrated its 18th Annual Awards Night at Montecassino Hotel – Toronto on December 21, 2016. ———————-
Consulate long hours
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
The Philippine Consulate General in Toronto is pleased to inform the public that effective January of 2017, the Consulate will observe long hours every second Friday instead of every third ⇒
In Memoriam –Corazon (Cora) Isla
Community,News & Features - 01/13/2017
Died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the age of 70. Dear sister of Pina, Julius, Benny, Ellia and Vicky. Cora will be missed by many. Her helping hands, ⇒
Sakadas bare ‘slave-like conditions’ in Hacienda Luisita
The sakadas worked from 4 a.m. until 5 p.m. for a pay way below the minimum wage of P334 per day in Tarlac. They received P9 to P128 (US$0.18 to ⇒
- Most Filipinos ‘worried’ about summary killings – SWS poll
- Mr. President, you could not totally disregard human rights
- Dayan, Espinosa: Who’s telling truth on drug money for De Lima?
Flipina ‘bedrock of justice’ served removal order from Canada
By Ysh Cabana Feisty and dedicated, Gregorgina “Gina” Bahiwal, 42, has been the go-to person for migrant workers — attesting to the respect she inspires within her own milieu. Bahiwal ⇒
- China’s new ‘middle class’ society guided by ‘adaptive’ communist principles
- Eric Baculinao speaks before Ethnic Press Council
- ‘Coron is not Bikini Bottom!’
IREMIT’s Sarte with former Ambassador Reeder
IREMIT Branch Manager Simeon Sarte with Neil Reeder, former Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines, during a recent PCCF/AFCM/OLA Get Together. At the event, the efforts of Reeder when Typhoon Haiyan/Yolanda ⇒
- Community Round-Up by Ariel Ramos
- National Ethnic Press Holiday Get-Together
- France Ampioco’s 50th Birthday Celebration
Thoughts on the role of community media
Keynote Address, PPCO holiday party, Dec. 8, 2016, Toronto Let me acknowledge first the bountiful harvest of recruits PPCO has this year. More importantly, we have a new batch of ⇒
- Most Filipinos ‘worried’ about summary killings – SWS poll
- We cannot afford the cost of ignoring poverty
- Trudeau has every right to speak from the heart
Thoughts on the role of community media
Keynote Address, PPCO holiday party, Dec. 8, 2016, Toronto Let me acknowledge first the bountiful harvest of recruits PPCO has this year. More importantly, we have a new batch of ⇒
- ‘History will absolve me‘ — Fidel Castro
- The 2016 Philippine elections: Democratic? Hope for change?
- Ikaw Na: What is to be done
Philippine Independence 101
By Joe Rivera On June 12, 1898, Emilio Aguinaldo proclaimed the independence of the Philippines from the window of his home in Kawit, Cavite. A month before, Aguinaldo also formally ⇒
- Enhancing torture by the CIA
- Breaking down the culture of impunity
- Who’s to blame for vote-buying?
‘Marcos was a model of the politician as thief’
The title of this piece comes from an article by the British investigative journalist, writer and documentary maker Nicholas Davies, titled “The $10-bn question: what happened to the Marcos millions?” ⇒
- SC ruling on Marcos burial stokes anew public protests
- Ruling on EDCA: A big victory for US
- Not just an issue of violence
